Mozambique: Number of COVID-19 Cases Rises to 757

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have diagnosed a further 20 cases of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing to 757 the number of positive cases since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March.

Speaking on Tuesday, at the Health Ministry's daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, said that to date 25,042 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mozambique, 694 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of these, 438 were tested in the public sector (the National Health Institute laboratory, and the biotechnology department of the Eduardo Mondlane University) and 256 in the private laboratories authorised to test for coronavirus.

Of the samples tested in the public sector, 246 were from Maputo City, 103 from Nampula, 49 from Zambezia, 32 from Cabo Delgado, seven from Maputo province and one from Niassa. Marlene did not have a geographical breakdown for the tests done in the private laboratories.

Of the samples tested, 674 were negative, and 20 were positive for Covid-19 (13 tested in the public sector and seven in the private sector). 14 of the new cases are Mozambicans and six are Chinese citizens. Marlene said these are not recent arrivals from China, but are Chinese workers resident in Mozambique. In their cases, she said, the disease was locally transmitted and not imported from China.

15 (75 per cent) of the new cases are men or boys, and five are women or girls. Two are children under the age of 15, two are adolescents aged between 15 and 24, and 16 are adults aged between 25 and 54.

10 of the new cases are in Maputo city (including the six Chinese), nine are in Nampula city and one is in Pemba, capital of the northern province of Cabo Delgado. All these individuals have been instructed to go into home isolation. Health staff are tracing their contacts.

Marlene said that one of the Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Nampula has been discharged but must remain in home isolation. At the same time the condition of another patient in Nampula city was judged serious enough for him to be placed in the isolation ward. Thus there are still nine Covid-19 patients hospitalised - four in Nampula, three in Maputo city, one in Sofala and one in Gaza.

Marlene added that, over the previous day, 25 more cases were declared fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 206.

The breakdown of all positive cases by province, as of Tuesday, is as follows: Nampula, 235; Cabo Delgado, 228; Maputo City, 113; Maputo province, 83; Tete, 23; Sofala, 16; Inhambane, 13; Niassa, 11; Zambezia, seven; Gaza, five; Manica, three.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 757 confirmed cases, of whom 206 have made a complete recovery, and 545 are active cases. Six Covid-19 patients have died, five from the disease itself, and one from other, unrelated causes.