Mozambique: Public Servants Should 'Act As Subjects of Change'

24 June 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of State Administration, Ana Comoane, on Tuesday challenged members of the public administration to use their full potential and to act as subjects of change and development to the benefit of Mozambican society.

She was speaking after laying a wreath at Maputo's Monument to the Mozambican Heroes, on the occasion of World Public Service Day, celebrated this year under the slogan "Action Today, Impact Tomorrow: Innovating and Transforming Public Institutions and Services for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals".

Comoane recognised the difficulties that state employees face, particularly under the restrictive measures which the government has imposed in its attempts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease. These include introducing rotating shift systems throughout the public administration, to reduce the number of people working in the same office at any one time.

"This represents an additional effort on the part of public servants", she said, "because under the rotating shift system we have to do not only our own work, but also the work of the colleagues who cannot be there".

Additionally, she added, state employees who are elderly or suffering from chronic illness have been dispensed from work altogether.

This made it urgent to consider forms of virtual communication, Comoane added, which would require new investments, with a negative impact on the state budget. Nonetheless, the public administration should regard this as an opportunity to make changes, bringing its operations into line with the demands of the moment.

Since the public service is dynamic, "each state employee should know how to adapt, creating conditions and mechanisms so that he does not stand still, but can advance regardless of the conditions that are imposed", said the Minister.

Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

