Namibia: Cabinet Seeks Air Nam Cost Breakdown

CABINET has asked for a detailed financial breakdown of maintaining or shutting down Air Namibia.

The national airline employs around 780 people.

The Namibian understands a decision was made on Friday by the Cabinet committee on overall policy and priorities, headed by president Hage Geingob.

A source who attended the meeting said Cabinet asked its treasury committee for a detailed breakdown of the financial implications, timelines and other related matters on the current running of Air Namibia.

The Cabinet committee on treasury is headed by minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi.

"It is true the Cabinet treasury committee is looking at different options of restructuring Air Namibia to ensure the country ends up with an airline that is affordable and sustainable," Shiimi told The Namibian on Monday.

The minister said "no final decision has been taken yet, the Committee is currently consulting with all relevant stakeholders, including trade unions with a view of arriving at a solution that is in the best interest of the current and future generations of Namibians".

"The public will be informed on the way forward once the consultation process is finalised," he said.

Cabinet's priority committee asked for a breakdown for the proposed shutdown of Air Namibia and how much it would cost to create a watered-down regional Air Namibia.

Past estimates show the government would spend up to N$2,5 billion to close the national airline down.

Cabinet, sources said, also directed for the total cost of Air Namibia workers for 12 months.

It asked its treasury committee to discuss with Air Namibia, through its trade union, the company's views on the impact of Covid-19.

Minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste, who has been at the forefront of shutting down the national airline, declined to comment.

"The Ministry of Finance has been assigned to respond to any media enquiries on Air Namibia," he said.

Shiimi's predecessor, Calle Schletwein, also supported the closure of the troubled national carrier that has been on the chopping block for years.

Last Friday's meeting discussed the draft of Air Namibia's business plan, which proposed alternative structural and operational solutions.

Air Namibia has failed to produce financial statements in the past years despite gobbling up more than N$8 billion in state funds from 1999 to 2018. Airplane lease deals amounted to N$2,4 billion last year.

A presentation by Schletwein to Cabinet last year provided an insight into possible options for the airline.

Schlettwein's submission included four cost-estimate options on how much the government would need to keep the carrier operating.

The document shows in one of the estimated options that Air Namibia would need N$3,5 billion to continue operating in its current form for three years.

Another plan was a new business plan that would need N$4,1 billion, while the fourth is the total closure of the airline - an option recommended by Schlettwein.

"This scenario assumes liquidation of Air Namibia. The government liability of approximately N$2,5 billion under the remaining government guarantee for the lease agreement of the A330s will stand," the Cabinet document said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Geingob suggested earlier this month that Air Namibia be liquidated because of its constant financial woes and government bailouts.

"We have a very serious problem at Air Namibia. Firstly, Air Namibia was bailed out. Liquidation or whatever is going to be considered as one of the solutions. First stopping the Frankfurt route ... some don't want that, but it must be restructured and if liquidation is the thing, we must do that. It is not making any profit, just being bailed out," Geingob said.

The Namibia Transport and Allied Workers Union (Natau) and the National Union of Namibian Workers (Nunw) are against the government's plan to shut down the national airline.

They instead called for an investigation into the airline and for people who squandered public funds to be held accountable.

- [email protected]