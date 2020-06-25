Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nigeria Records 649 New Cases, Total Now 22,020

25 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Nigeria's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 22,020 on Wednesday as 649 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nine deaths were recorded from the virus on Wednesday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 542.

The health agency in a tweet Wednesday night said the new cases were reported in 22 states.

These are Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, Delta, Abia, Kaduna, Ogun, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Enugu, Niger, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Osun, Bauchi, Anambra, Gombe, Sokoto, Imo and Kano.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of Tuesday, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

In the last one week, states like Oyo, Delta, Ogun have been reporting increasing numbers of infections daily.

Lagos recorded the highest daily figure of the infection on Monday, and remains the epicentre for the disease in the country.

Also, Oyo state reported its highest confirmed case yet, since the beginning of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, states like Kogi, Jigawa and Taraba have not reported any new case in over one week.

The 649 new cases are reported from 14 states: Lagos - 250, Oyo - 100, Plateau - 40, Delta - 40, Abia - 28, Kaduna - 27, Ogun - 22, Edo - 20, Akwa Ibom - 18, Kwara - 17, FCT - 17, Enugu - 14, Niger - 13, Adamawa - 13, Bayelsa - 7, Osun - 6, Bauchi - 6, Anambra - 4, Gombe - 3, Sokoto - 2, Imo - 1 and Kano - 1

NCDC said "till date, 22, 020 cases have been confirmed, 7,613 cases have been discharged and 542 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory."

BREAKDOWN

A breakdown of the 22, 020 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 9, 323 cases, followed by FCT - 1,207, Kano - 1,191, Oyo - 1,155, Rivers - 930, Edo - 817, Ogun - 721, Kaduna - 635, Delta - 609, Bauchi - 488, Gombe - 482, Borno - 477, Katsina - 434, Jigawa - 317, Ebonyi - 264, Plateau - 293, Imo - 247, Abia - 280, Nasarawa - 193, Kwara - 217, Sokoto - 140, Ondo - 162, Bayelsa - 184, Enugu - 174, Zamfara - 76, Kebbi - 67, Osun - 73, Anambra - 70, Niger - 79, Yobe - 56, Osun - 67,Akwa Ibom - 83, Adamawa - 58, Benue - 47, Ekiti - 35, Taraba - 18, Taraba - 18, and Kogi - 3.

