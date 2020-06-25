South Africa: More Questions Than Answers in Tito Mboweni's Grim Emergency Budget

@TreasuryRSA/Twitter
A South African Treasury graphic to illustrate the June 24 Supplementary Budget.
25 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni grimly warned of a debt crisis if no action was taken. While exact numbers were put to the Covid-19 measures for, among others, small businesses, workers and vulnerable households, Wednesday's unprecedented supplementary Budget left much unanswered.

It was a mash-up of metaphors. If the emergency Covid-19 Budget, officially South Africa's first Special Adjustment Budget, were an English essay, it would be marked down. But the mixed metaphors were apt for the messiness of Covid-19 lockdown.

The metaphors ranged from the wide-open hippo mouth illustrating the gap between income and spending, the resilient aloe waiting patiently for a better time to bloom, to the Gospel-inspired passage through the "narrow gate" to life.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni pulled no stops to ram home his message - South Africa must act now to ensure bankruptcy is staved off, and deal with its debt that will hit R4-trillion in 2020.

The proper financial jargon is sovereign debt crisis, or the point at which South Africa can no longer fund its spending. Pegged to occur in 2024, Mboweni made a case for a roadmap that would prevent this scenario - debt would reach just 87.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
South African Finance Minister Tables Grim Emergency Budget
Elderly, Ill Told to Lock Down as South Africa Hits COVID-19 High
Africa Balances Safely Easing Lockdowns Against Economic Hardship
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.