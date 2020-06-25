Malawi: MEC Throws Out Mbakuwaku's Complaint - Says Doesn't Have a Valid Claim

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) leader Peter Kuwani doesn't have a valid claim in demand the body to disqualify the candidature President Peter Mutharika and Lazarus Chakwera.

Kachale; Mbakuwaku complaint dismissed

Kuwani wanted MEC to disqualify Mutharika and Chakwera for changing their new running mates, arguing that the move to have new running mates contravenes the February 2 Constitutional Court ruling.

However, briefing the journalists in Blantyre, Kachale said the commission has scrutinized the complaint lodged by MMD candidate,Peter Kuwani, and their determination is that the complaint is wanting and has no legal basis.

