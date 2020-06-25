Malawi: MEC Throws Out Mbakuwaku's Complaint - Says Doesn't Have a Valid Claim

24 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mike Fiko

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) leader Peter Kuwani doesn't have a valid claim in demand the body to disqualify the candidature President Peter Mutharika and Lazarus Chakwera.

Kachale; Mbakuwaku complaint dismissed

Kuwani wanted MEC to disqualify Mutharika and Chakwera for changing their new running mates, arguing that the move to have new running mates contravenes the February 2 Constitutional Court ruling.

However, briefing the journalists in Blantyre, Kachale said the commission has scrutinized the complaint lodged by MMD candidate,Peter Kuwani, and their determination is that the complaint is wanting and has no legal basis.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.