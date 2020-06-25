Malawi: MCP Withdraws Appointment Case of Mathanga, Kunje and Two Others - Free At Last!

24 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mike Fiko

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson has announced that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has withdrawn a court case commenced against the appointment of commissioners Jean Mathanga, Linda Kunje, Steve Duwa and Arthur Nathuru.

MEC Chairperson For Electoral Services Committe Jean Mathanga can stay

The High Court in Lilongwe weeks ago granted the opposition Tonse Alliance an order to start a judicial review into the recent appointment of some Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners.

Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda granted the order to Tonse Alliance presidential candidate and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader L a z a r u s C h a k w e r a following an application by his lawyers.

According to a copy of Judicial Review case number 34 filed on June 15 2020 in the High Court of Malawi Lilongwe Registry, MCP and Chakwera are the first and second applicants, respectively with President Peter Mutharika as the first respondent and commissioners Jean Mathanga, Linda Kunje, Steve Duwa and Arthur Nanthuru as interested parties.

High Court and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal registrar Agnes Patemba confirmed the development in an interview yesterday, but said the order did not restrain the commissioners from continuing to preside over the management of the fresh presidential election to be held next week.

One of Chakwera's lawyers Titus Mvalo said the Tonse Alliance torchbearer wants the court to review whether President Peter Mutharika broke the law in the appointments.

Mvalo says first, the court must review whether the President contravened the law in appointing more representatives of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to the commission and also in reappointing commissioners Mathanga and Kunje despite the two being declared incompetent by the High Court and Parliament.

He said: "Legally, MCP is supposed to have three commissioners but the President only appointed two. We are challenging this as an irregularity."

Mvalo said the party hopes to have the case heard before the June 23 election, but the court has not yet set the date for the hearing of the case.

Mutharika appointed six new MEC members and Chairperson Justice Ch i f u n d o Kachale following the expiry of previous commissioners' c o n t r a c t s a n d t h e resignation of former MEC chairperson Jane Ansah.

Apart from Nanthuru, Duwa, Kunje and Mathanga, other commissioners are Anthony John Mukumbwa and Olivia Liwewe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.