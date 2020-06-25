Botswana: Sport Welcomes Lifting of Alcohol Ban

Gaborone — Government has lifted ban on alcohol sponsorship and advertising in sports, a decision that sporting codes appreciate.

The ban included consumption of alcoholic beverages at sporting events.

Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) has welcomed the decision.

In a statement, BNSC says, consumption of alcoholic beverages should not be at the expense of acceptable age limit requirement, public safety and health.

The commission says policies and guidelines would follow for consideration in dealing with sponsorships from companies that trade in alcohol.

For his part, Botswana Football Association (BFA) chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo, also welcomed this development, adding that it was an opportunity for them to explore.

Mfolo said consumption of alcohol at sporting events would attract many people to playing fields, thus creating revenue for football.

However, Mfolo, advised fans to drink responsibly.

Again, he said the decision would boost small businesses who sold different products at stadia entrances.

On one hand, Botswana Athletics Association's vice president, Oabona Theetso, said alcohol contributed positively to the economy.

He argued that during the ban, they were unable to secure sponsorship.

"We have been competing for sponsorships from a limited number of companies, for example, Mascom sponsors volleyball, desert race, football etc. This move therefore gives us an opportunity to have a pool of companies to request for sponsorships from," he added.

He further indicated that companies would also come on board to help government in educating consumers, about responsible use of alcoholic beverages.

Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) public relations officer, Taolo Tlouetsile, concurred that ban on alcohol advertising and sponsorship had crippled many sports activities, given that most clubs and event organisers previously relied heavily on the alcohol industry for financial backing.

Nevertheless, Tlouetsile said he was not convinced that consumption of alcohol at sporting events would have positive impact on the number of spectators.

He argued that there were a number of factors contributing to spectator trends, adding, however, that 'we can only hope that spectator numbers will increase.'

<i>Source : BOPA</i>