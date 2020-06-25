Botswana: Sport Welcomes Lifting of Alcohol Ban

24 June 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thato Modiakgotla

Gaborone — Government has lifted ban on alcohol sponsorship and advertising in sports, a decision that sporting codes appreciate.

The ban included consumption of alcoholic beverages at sporting events.

Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) has welcomed the decision.

In a statement, BNSC says, consumption of alcoholic beverages should not be at the expense of acceptable age limit requirement, public safety and health.

The commission says policies and guidelines would follow for consideration in dealing with sponsorships from companies that trade in alcohol.

For his part, Botswana Football Association (BFA) chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo, also welcomed this development, adding that it was an opportunity for them to explore.

Mfolo said consumption of alcohol at sporting events would attract many people to playing fields, thus creating revenue for football.

However, Mfolo, advised fans to drink responsibly.

Again, he said the decision would boost small businesses who sold different products at stadia entrances.

On one hand, Botswana Athletics Association's vice president, Oabona Theetso, said alcohol contributed positively to the economy.

He argued that during the ban, they were unable to secure sponsorship.

"We have been competing for sponsorships from a limited number of companies, for example, Mascom sponsors volleyball, desert race, football etc. This move therefore gives us an opportunity to have a pool of companies to request for sponsorships from," he added.

He further indicated that companies would also come on board to help government in educating consumers, about responsible use of alcoholic beverages.

Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) public relations officer, Taolo Tlouetsile, concurred that ban on alcohol advertising and sponsorship had crippled many sports activities, given that most clubs and event organisers previously relied heavily on the alcohol industry for financial backing.

Nevertheless, Tlouetsile said he was not convinced that consumption of alcohol at sporting events would have positive impact on the number of spectators.

He argued that there were a number of factors contributing to spectator trends, adding, however, that 'we can only hope that spectator numbers will increase.'

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.