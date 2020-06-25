Angola: COVID-19 - One More Angolan Infected in Portugal

Lisbon — One more Angolan national based in Portugal tested positive for covid-19 in Oporto City on Wednesday, bringing the total within the community to 42, Angop learned.

The information was released by the Portuguese health authorities, who said of the 42 at least 13 are active patients, nine residents , one non-resident and three are part of Angolan sick receiving healthcare in Portugal. The list includes 27 Angolan recovered patients and two deaths.

All those infected with the coronavirus are receiving medical aid at home.