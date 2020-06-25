Angola: COVID-19 - Eight New Infections Detected

24 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Eight new positive cases of covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 197.

The information was released Wednesday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily covid-19 update briefing.

Speaking to journalists, Franco Mufinda said of the new eight cases, two involve local transmission and six await identification.

With the new cases, Angola reports 197 positive cases (193 in Luanda and four in Cuanza Norte province), 110 active patients, 77 recoveries and ten deaths.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.