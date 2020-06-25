Angola: COVID-19 - Eight New Infections Detected

Luanda — Eight new positive cases of covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 197.

The information was released Wednesday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily covid-19 update briefing.

Speaking to journalists, Franco Mufinda said of the new eight cases, two involve local transmission and six await identification.

With the new cases, Angola reports 197 positive cases (193 in Luanda and four in Cuanza Norte province), 110 active patients, 77 recoveries and ten deaths.