Malawi: Parliament Budget Meeting Postponed to Monday Next Week

24 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Parliament has postponed its 2020/21 Budget Meeting, which was initially scheduled for tomorrow, to next Monday.

Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara said in a press statement Parliament decided to postpone the meeting after considering the challenges lawmakers would face if they reconvened Thursday .

Hara has said her office understands that most of the MPs have certain active roles in their respective political parties in relation to the Fresh Presidential Election held yester

