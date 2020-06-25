Malawi: Parliament Budget Meeting Postponed to Monday Next Week

Malawi Parliament has postponed its 2020/21 Budget Meeting, which was initially scheduled for tomorrow, to next Monday.

Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara said in a press statement Parliament decided to postpone the meeting after considering the challenges lawmakers would face if they reconvened Thursday .

Hara has said her office understands that most of the MPs have certain active roles in their respective political parties in relation to the Fresh Presidential Election held yester

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares