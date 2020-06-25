Malawi: Chakwera Leading in Malawi Presidential Polls - Heading for 61 Percent

Malawi Congress Party president Lazarous Chakwera.
24 June 2020
By Alfred Chauwa

Unconfirmed results emanating from Tonse Alliance Tally Centre confirms a considerable win for their leader, Lazarus Chakwera.

Using data from their monitors in all district tally centres across the country, Tonse Tally Centre has put Chakwera with a considerable 901 201 marginal lead over President Peter Mutharika.

Their national figures show Chakwera soaring with 2 373 317 votes, representing 61.3 percent, over Mutharika with 1 472 108, representing 38.01 percent. Mbakuwaku is trailing with a meager 27 821 votes representing 0.72 percent.

However, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it has, so far, received 5 percent of the national votes from the district tallies.

On the same note, government has urged political party leaders and their supporters to desist from publishing fabricated results on social media amid concerns that such conduct could undermine the integrity of the political process.

Government said in a statement signed by Minister of Information Mark Botomani: "We have learned that prior to voting, some people photocopied blank MEC result sheets which are being filled with the fabricated election results in order to confuse people.

"In this way, the public is being led to believe the fake results because they look genuine on a MEC form."

Botomani has since urged political party leaders and their stakeholders to manage their expectation on the outcome of the poll while the Malawi Electoral Commission completes tabulating the votes in the fresh presidential election.

