Ghana Apologies Over Demolitions at Nigerian High Commission in Accra

Abuja — Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has apologised to Nigeria over the June 19, 2020 demolition of some residential buildings in the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

Mr Akufo-Addo called Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night over the incident.

The Nigerian government condemned the Friday night attack with authorities describing it as an "act of aggression".

A bulldozer invaded the Diplomatic Premises of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana, and demolished buildings on the night of June 19, 2020.

Some suspects linked to the demolition have been arrested and will be arraigned in court.

In a strong warning, Nigeria's House of Representatives on Monday said that Ghana must face the consequences of its actions and inactions.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr Yusuf Buba, on Monday said the demolition infringed on the international rights of Nigeria. He described it as an invasion of Nigeria's sovereignty and an external aggression on the Nigerian state.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila also condemned the demolitions.

Mr Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari, said in a statement early on Wednesday that Ghana promised thorough investigation into the matter.