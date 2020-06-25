Ghana Apologies Over Demolitions at Nigerian High Commission in Accra

24 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mohammed Momoh

Abuja — Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has apologised to Nigeria over the June 19, 2020 demolition of some residential buildings in the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

Mr Akufo-Addo called Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night over the incident.

The Nigerian government condemned the Friday night attack with authorities describing it as an "act of aggression".

A bulldozer invaded the Diplomatic Premises of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana, and demolished buildings on the night of June 19, 2020.

Some suspects linked to the demolition have been arrested and will be arraigned in court.

In a strong warning, Nigeria's House of Representatives on Monday said that Ghana must face the consequences of its actions and inactions.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr Yusuf Buba, on Monday said the demolition infringed on the international rights of Nigeria. He described it as an invasion of Nigeria's sovereignty and an external aggression on the Nigerian state.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila also condemned the demolitions.

Mr Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari, said in a statement early on Wednesday that Ghana promised thorough investigation into the matter.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.