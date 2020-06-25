Namibia: COVID-19 - Four New Positive Cases, All Imported

25 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

NAMIBIA recorded four new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), all of which were travellers who recently entered the country, health minister Kalumbi Shangula announced yesterday.

This brings the country's total positive cases to 76.

Case numbers 73, 74 and 75 are Indian nationals who travelled to Namibia on 17 June.

Case number 73 is a 46-year old woman, case number 74 is a 30-year-old woman and case number 75 is a 19-year-old woman.

"[They] travelled from India via South Africa," Shangula told The Namibian.

He said the three women travelled from India through South Africa and fall in categories of those permitted in Namibia.

The three are said to have shown no symptoms of the virus but were placed in quarantine, as per protocol, according to Shangula. All three are in satisfactory condition.

Case number 76 is a 21-year-old Namibian man who travelled from South Africa on 29 May and was placed in quarantine in Windhoek.

"He is a contact to cases 27, 28 and 29 [and] had Covid-19 related symptoms which did resolve," Shangula said.

He said the man was initially swabbed on 30 May and the result came out negative. "He was reswabbed on 21 June. The result came out positive on 23 June," Shangula added.

