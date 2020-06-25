Zimbabwe: IOC Joins Forces With WHO and the United Nations to Fight COVID-19

Staying healthy to avoid non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructed pulmonary disease and asthma) is everyone's dream.

Known as a "lifestyle" disease, since most of these diseases are preventable illnesses, NCDs have indiscriminately affected many people in the developing and developed world.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), NCDs kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71 percent of all deaths globally.

Each year, WHO reveals, 15 million people die from a NCD between the ages of 30 and 69 years; over 85 percent of these "premature" deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

WHO points out that cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths, or 17.9 million people annually, followed by cancers (9.0 million), respiratory diseases (3.9million), and diabetes (1.6 million).

These four groups of diseases account for over 80 percent of all premature NCD deaths.

WHO further warns that tobacco use, physical inactivity, the harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diets all increase the risk of dying from a NCD.

With such a huge challenge of NCDs already stalking the world, the emergence of Covid-19 has added fuel to an already burning fire.

A WHO survey showed that many people who had severe Covid-19 disease were already living with or at risk for NCDs.

The results emphasize the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle including being physically active, having a healthy diet, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WHO together with the United Nations launched a partnership aimed at encouraging individuals and communities globally to stay healthy.

The launch came at a time the world commemorated Olympic Day, observed on June 23.

In a statement, WHO said the three partners and Olympic athletes will spotlight the global collaboration needed to stay healthy and reduce the spread and impact of Covid-19.

Olympic athletes will help deliver important public health information, to inspire people to adopt or continue behaviours that will curtail the pandemic and provide information that promotes physical and mental health.

When the partnership kicked off on Tuesday, Olympians around the world showcased various exercises to stay healthy during this time.

"We are pleased to partner with the International Olympic Committee to spread important health messages that will save lives. Olympians will help us advocate for healthier populations to ensure that people are as resilient as our health systems must be to fight Covid-19," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.

Over the past six months, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted every corner of the globe and every aspect of people's lives.

The world is looking for global institutions to work together and for leaders to deliver reliable, credible information from sources they trust. Olympic athletes are symbols of strength that can act as trusted messengers for this information.

IOC President Thomas Bach said sport can save lives.

"We have seen over the last few months just how important sport and physical activity are for health and well-being. And working together with the WHO and the United Nations we can take another step together. We will ask our Olympic athletes to help share the information and best practice that the world needs now."

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, added "During this time of unprecedented challenges and change -- from the Covid-19 pandemic to the ongoing struggle for racial and social justice, to the climate crisis -- there has never been a greater need for global solidarity and hope.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Zimbabwe International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Olympic movement and its athletes have always brought out the best in humanity, and the United Nations is pleased to work with the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization in calling on people everywhere to unite and be #HEALTHYTogether."

The global partnership will act locally, through the voices of Olympic athletes - voices that symbolize perseverance, dedication and endurance - qualities all individuals need during this public health challenge.

WHO added that it will work with athletes to bring tailored health messages to people who are living through various stages of the pandemic through digital platforms.

"As Covid-19 forces changes to our daily routines and lives - from how we interact with others to how we move and exercise - we need to pay attention to our own mental and physical health and help others who may need extra support. By working together, the aim of the partnership on Olympic Day and every day is to stay Healthy Together."