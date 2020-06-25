Kenya: KPLC Ends Sponsorship to Western Stima

24 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenya Power Company (KPLC) will terminate its sponsorship to Kenyan Premier League side Western Stima at the end of June 2020.

The termination will also affect National Super League sides Coast Stima and Nairobi Stima, which are sponsored by the Lighting company.

Western Stima Chairman Laban Jobita confirmed that he received a letter from KPLC on Tuesday stating it's position to withdraw its sponsorship

The company cited low revenue returns on its business due to the negative effects of coronavirus pandemic as the main reason for its withdrawal.

"KPLC says their business has gone down thus they are unable to meet their sponsorship obligations to the team. This means we shall not have a sponsor by the end of this month," Jobita told Nation Sport.

However, he assured players and members of the technical bench that they will receive this month's salary without any delay.

"We don't have any salary arrears and our playing unit will receive this month's pay as usual," he added.

Western Stima players took a 50 percent pay cut at the end of April, allegedly without their consent, almost two months after the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country.

KPLC has sponsored Western Stima since 2015 and Jobita says its withdrawal is a set back as the team was one of the stable and focused clubs in the top flight league.

"Western Stima players were getting their salaries on time, but things will be very different in future if we don't get another another sponsor," he added.

Stima, coached by youthful tactician Salim Babu, are seventh on the KPL log with 36 points.

The league stands indefinitely suspended as Football Kenya Federation and KPL tussle in court on the fate of the season.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

