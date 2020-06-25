Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa in Customary Threat On the Corrupt

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday returned to issue his customary but often unfulfilled threats against corrupt individuals he accused of sabotaging the economy.

Speaking while leading the burial of late national hero and former Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) Commander, Stanley Nleya at the national heroes acre, Mnangagwa told mourners time had come for his government to weed out corrupt elements in the country.

"On evident economic malpractices that are present in various forms, my government will never shy away from implementing policies and measures that ensure that honest workers of our country live honourably," said the President.

"We shall not allow a situation, where our people live in chronic insecurity and deprivation.

"It has become apparent that in our midst, there are wolves in sheep clothing. The end is coming."

But the Zimbabwean leader has come under fire for paying lip service to his threats as a lot of his allies and family members have been implicated in massive corruption scandals without any consequences visited upon them.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo is currently mired in a $60 million Covid-19 tender scandal involving Drax International but questions have been raised over the 'VIP' treatment he was given when he was arrested for the crime recently.

Mnangagwa's top ally and oil dealer Kudakwashe Tagwirei is also among some Zimbabwean individuals the president is reluctant to touch for alleged corruption.

Reports claim Tagwirei has pocketed huge sums of money through a Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) deal he allegedly engaged in with government this year.

Meanwhile, referring to civil servants and the general public's plight, Mnangagwa promised to put in place enabling legislation and policies for the betterment of the people.

