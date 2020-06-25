Ghana Apologises Over Nigerian Embassy Demolitions

24 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohammed Momoh

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has formally tendered an apology over the last Friday demolition of some residential buildings in the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo reportedly phoned his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night to express "his sincere apology" over the incident, which has sparked emotions in Nigeria.

President Buhari's Senior Special Assistant Garba Shehu, said in a statement early on Wednesday that Ghana has pledged a full investigation into the matter.

The Nigerian government condemned the night attack, describing it as an "act of aggression".

Nigeria's House of Representatives said that Ghana must face the consequences of its actions and inactions.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr Yusuf Buba, said the demolition infringed on the international rights of Nigeria. He described it as an invasion of Nigeria's sovereignty and an external aggression on the Nigerian state.

Meanwhile, some suspects linked to the demolition have been arrested and will be arraigned in court.

A businessman, who claimed ownership of the land housing the Nigerian mission, reportedly moved with security personnel to demolish some portion of the staff quarters.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation.

