Kenya: Shollei Blasts FKF for Undermining SDT

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice-president Sammy Shollei has faulted the current office for dragging disputes to the commercial courts through proxies.

International football laws prohibit contentious matters of the sport from being arbitrated in the ordinary courts and the Kenyan law has since midwifed a Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to handle this role.

This, however, hasn't stopped several stakeholders, including footballers and serving football officials from filing cases at the High Court in Mombasa and Kericho in the past weeks.

And Shollei, who is eyeing the FKF presidency, argues these cases are part of a wider plot to undermine the SDT and promote chaos that will benefit a few.

"Fifa rules are crystal clear, they do not tolerate the use of ordinary courts to resolve sports disputes. Fifa advocates for a sports arbitration process. Luckily for us, we have a Tribunal which is a creature of the Parliament of Kenya under the Sports Act 2013," observed Shollei.

"It is unfortunate the current FKF office has 'anonymously' filed cases in three regional courts to block the SDT from discussing and or handling any football matters."

In one of the cases, the High Court sitting in Mombasa has issued orders stopping the SDT from proceeding to hear any matter until a petition before it is heard and determined.

"The SDT has been a breath of fresh air to all stakeholders. It has been an avenue for justice in sports disputes and a pillar of hope in the entire industry."

The former Kenya Breweries (now Tusker) midfielder has also hit out at FKF president Nick Mwendwa for failing to cultivate a working relationship with the government.

He has also requested the Sports CS to disband the current FKF office and replace it with an interim Normalisation.

Such actions without the blessings of Fifa could be interpreted to mean government interference in football matches and in a worse case scenario result in a ban on Kenya from all football activities.

"Perpetuating ridicule, arrogance, impunity and contempt towards the Ministry of Sports, the Registrar of Sports and the Sports Act under the guise of Fifa's policy of non-interference is treachery beyond measure."

Contacted, Mwendwa suggested he was powerless from stopping stakeholders from seeking justice.

"There is what we can do and what is beyond us. If you are walking home from a football match and someone hits you with a stone, FKF cannot help. You have to go to the Police. If a member has issues with the SDT, he cannot go to the SDT. He has to seek justice from somewhere within the law," argued Mwendwa.

The SDT has twice cancelled FKF elections in the past six months and a roadmap for a fresh exercise is yet to be arrived at.