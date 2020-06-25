Rwanda: Volleyball - RRA Optimistic About Reclaiming League Title

24 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

JEAN Paul Mana, head coach of the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) women volleyball club, is hopeful that his side can still win the 2019-20 league title despite their shaky first-leg of the championship.

The league resumes in September after a six-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before it got suspended mid-March, the women's national volleyball league was halfway through the season, with RRA placed second with 13 points from six games, having won four and lost twice.

After denting RRA's dominance last year, reigning champions UTB lead the race for a second consecutive championship as they top the table with 18 points.

"We still have a chance to win the league title this year, I am optimistic about it," Mana told Times Sport on Wednesday. "There are six more games to play in regular season and the playoffs, the title race is wide open."

"I urged my players to do individual training during lockdown, they are all in good shape. Our bid for the title will very much depend on how fit they are when the championship restarts."

Jean Paul Mana was appointed as RRA coach in February.

UTB, who boast many of the national team players, clinched the 2018-19 league title in their maiden season in the championship following the club's formation in 2018.

Once the league gets back underway, Mana says, RRA will be looking to win all their remaining games in the regular season as they plot a quick comeback to the women's volleyball throne.

Mana was appointed as RRA head coach in February this year. He previously coached Rwanda Energy Group in the men's league.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved.

