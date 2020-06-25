Ethiopia: Congressional Black Caucus Urges U.S, International Actors to Continue to Play an Impartial Role in GERD Negotiations

ADDIS ABABA - The Congressional Black Caucus (CBE) urged the United States and all other international actors to respect the 2015 Declaration of Principles trilateral agreement signed between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia, and to continue to play an impartial role, only seeking the counsel of the African Union and diplomats on the ground in the region.

In statement issued on Tuesday in relation to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Black Caucus said in particular, the African Union has a pivotal role to play by expressing to all parties that a peaceful negotiation deal benefits all and not just some on the continent.

The CBE also encourages the continued cooperation and peaceful negotiations of all stakeholders in the construction of the GERD. These negotiations should be based on mutual benefit, good faith, and the principles of international law.

"The multi-billion-dollar GERD project was announced in 2011, and will have a positive impact in the region by providing Africa's biggest hydropower dam that will generate approximately 6,000 megawatts of electricity, thus allowing Ethiopia to export power to neighboring countries," it said in a statement.

The statement further added the GERD project directly affects the flow of water, the supply of energy, and food security of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan. Recently, the region's agriculture sector has suffered due to abnormal precipitation of droughts.

With Egypt's rapidly growing population nearing 100 million, the GERD will help improve water supply and take pressure off the Nile River, which supplies an overwhelming majority of the country's fresh water, the statement said.

In Sudan, the GERD dam will contribute to the country's water regulation and sediment reduction, and expand agricultural projects, increase hydropower production, and provide flood control, the statement stated.

The statement further said that the GERD project will have a positive impact on all countries involved and will help combat food security and lack of electricity and power, supply more fresh water to more people, and stabilize and grow the economies in the region.

"The Congressional Black Caucus supports a peaceful negotiation to the implementation of the GERD project, and stands ready to support the African Union and all stakeholders in peacefully achieving a mutually beneficial agreement, it added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia U.S., Canada and Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, there have been various reports that Egypt is training its soldiers in South Sudan.

However South Sudan's Foreign Minister said that the news story is fake and his country has not provided a military base for Egypt or any other country.

South Sudan Ambassador David Dang also told Al-Ain Amharic that there is no Egypt soldier in South Sudan's territory. He also said South Sudan would not allow any party to harm Ethiopia using its territory.

"We not only share borders with Ethiopia" said the Ambassador adding that "our people, cultures, languages and other things bind us together. Anyone that wants to harm Ethiopia via South Sudan, it needs to deal with us first."

He also noted that the issue of GERD should be resolved through the participation of other African countries rather that referring the issue to the UN.