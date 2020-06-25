Ethiopia: City Sets Up Favorable Environment for Manufacturing Sector

ADDIS ABABA - Dire Dawa Administration Investment Bureau said it has set up a favorable environment for manufacturing sector investors.

Abera Mengstie Bureau Investment Project Study and Promotion Coordinator told Ethiopian Press Agency that to boost investment activities in Dire Dawa city, favourable conditions have created for the manufacturing sector. Although, investors have been entering Dire Dawa Industrial Park, the COVID-19 pandemic has become an obstacle.

The City Administration has devised ways for boosting investment opportunities. So far, it has prepared 31 development plans. Of these, 17 are in the manufacturing sector, while six and five are in the agriculture and service sectors respectively, he said.

"If the investors come to invest in these sectors, especially in the manufacturing sector, the favourable environment will make them effective." he added.

According to him, currently, the investment activities in the city are encouraging despite the effects of the pandemic.

So far, about 128 investors have commenced investment activities in the city. Small and Medium Enterprise associations have also been engaged in various manufacturing industries.

Biniyam Fikiru, Dire Dawa Industrial Park Manger on his part said that currently, five companies (one local and four foreign) have entered the park. While three are installing machinery, the remaining two have already commenced production.