Ethiopia: City Sets Up Favorable Environment for Manufacturing Sector

25 June 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye Tilahun

ADDIS ABABA - Dire Dawa Administration Investment Bureau said it has set up a favorable environment for manufacturing sector investors.

Abera Mengstie Bureau Investment Project Study and Promotion Coordinator told Ethiopian Press Agency that to boost investment activities in Dire Dawa city, favourable conditions have created for the manufacturing sector. Although, investors have been entering Dire Dawa Industrial Park, the COVID-19 pandemic has become an obstacle.

The City Administration has devised ways for boosting investment opportunities. So far, it has prepared 31 development plans. Of these, 17 are in the manufacturing sector, while six and five are in the agriculture and service sectors respectively, he said.

"If the investors come to invest in these sectors, especially in the manufacturing sector, the favourable environment will make them effective." he added.

According to him, currently, the investment activities in the city are encouraging despite the effects of the pandemic.

So far, about 128 investors have commenced investment activities in the city. Small and Medium Enterprise associations have also been engaged in various manufacturing industries.

Biniyam Fikiru, Dire Dawa Industrial Park Manger on his part said that currently, five companies (one local and four foreign) have entered the park. While three are installing machinery, the remaining two have already commenced production.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.