Zimbabwe: Tougher Times for Zimbabweans As Family of Five Now Requires $8 400 to Cover Monthly Expenses

25 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The cost of living continues to spiral beyond the reach of many with a family of five now requiring $ 8 484 to manage all its monthly expenses.

This is according to a May 2020 Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) report.

The amount is almost US$110 basing on prevailing parallel market exchange rates which are commonly relied on by transacting Zimbabweans.

However, locals working in formal jobs such as teaching earn amounts as little as $3 000.

ZIMSTAT data also shows that individual expenses have risen sharply confirming tough times for citizens whose monthly earnings remain very poor.

"The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person during the same period (May 2020) stood at $1,697.00 while that for an average of five persons per household was $8,484.00," said the agency.

These figures indicate a sharp rise from the figures recorded in the month of April in which one person requires $1,485.16 while that for an average of five persons per household stood at $7,425.81.

However, indications on the ground are that the figures predicted in April 2020 are likely to increase threefold this week owing to the recent hikes in fuel prices by almost 150%.

Prices of basic commodities and services usually respond to the dynamics in the fuel sector.

The fast weakening Zimbabwe dollar which was hurriedly introduced before taking into account holistic fundamentals required for currency stability amid the inflation rate hovering above 700 %.

The country's minimum wage currently stands at $2 500 a month amid continued reluctance by the government to push employers to pay salaries which match adjustments in line with the cost of living.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.