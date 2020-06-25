Rwanda: Gatete - Rwanda Keen to Play Role in Commonwealth Urban Development

25 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

The Minister for Infrastructure, Claver Gatete, has said that Rwanda is keen on playing its role within the Commonwealth to help ensure a more comprehensive and coordinated approach to sustainable urban development.

He was addressing members of the Commonwealth Association of Architects in a virtual conference on Wednesday.

Gatete said the Commonwealth provides many opportunities to learn from each other and to share and develop good practices.

"Rwanda is therefore delighted to be part of this Commonwealth initiative - the potential of which we so strongly sensed as part of the Commonwealth programme at the 10th World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi in February this year," he said.

The Commonwealth Association of Architects launched a series of programmes aimed at championing the call for action for sustainable urbanisation.

The Minister said pressures, needs and opportunities associated with sustainable urbanisation have dramatically grown.

"As a result, now we have an even deeper relevance to countries right across the Commonwealth," he noted.

Under the National Strategy for Transformation, Rwanda targets to accelerate urbanization to reach the urban rate of 35 per cent by 2024 from 18.4 per cent in 2017.

This is done through several initiatives including investment in the development of secondary cities.

Gatete highlighted the Green City Kigali project as another initiative the country is pursuing, which is being supported by the Commonwealth Association of Architects.

"[This] is also another initiative that models social cohesion, equality and inclusion directly through urban design," he noted.

"It sets standards for affordable housing solutions and local employment opportunities," he added.

However, challenges like insufficient affordable housing to accommodate the new urban immigrants, and inadequate municipal finance to enhance local economic development remain.

There is also insufficient capacity and coordination to mobilize and engage contributing development partners, he added.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.