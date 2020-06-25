Sudan: Eight Wounded in Hand Grenade Explosion in Central Darfur

24 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nierteti — Eight people, among them three soldiers, were injured when a grenade was thrown at them at the Nierteti market in Central Darfur yesterday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a soldier was chased by the military police, who claim he is a drug dealer.

The chased soldier was carrying a rifle and a grenade. At the entrance to the Nierteti market, he threw the grenade in the direction of the military police, who were pursuing him.

The explosion wounded three of the military police and five bystanders. The chased soldier was wounded in the leg in the ensuing gunfight.

The wounded people are displaced Abdelazim Abdelrahman, Adil Ahmed, Mohamed Abakar, Saleh Omar, and Yasir Adam, while the wounded soldiers are Ridwan Armoul, Mohamed Yagoub, and Osman Mohamed.

