Cameroon: South West - PNDP Regional Coordinator Is No More

Dr. Nkem David Atenchong died suddenly in the morning of Wednesday June 17, 2020, at the Buea Regional Hospital.

Coordinator of South West Regional Unit of the National Community-driven Development Programme (PNDP), Dr Nkem David Atenchong is no more. He died in the early hours of Wednesday June 17, 2020, at the Buea Regional Hospital. Dr. Nkem David had returned to Buea from from a meeting in Yaoundé on June 16 apparently in good health, his family explained. He was dropped at his residence near CAMSIC about 9:30 pm and requested his driver to come for him the following day at 8 am. But the driver was hurriedly called at 5 am to come and ferry the boss to the hospital. The deceased's younger brother, Nkem George, narrated that Dr. Nkem vomited blood profusely in the early hours of 17 June and was rushed to the Buea Regional Hospital where he gave up the ghost. His mortal remains is preserved at the Buea Regional Hospital's mortuary pending burial arrangements.

Born in 1963 to Mbeuh-Lebang Fontem Dr. Nkem David was trained as Agriculture Engineer at the University of Dschang. He worked as agriculture extension staff under the Ministry of Agriculture and proceeded to Germany where he bagged home a Masters Degree. He furthered his education to obtain a Ph.D in Development Studies awarded by the Commonwealth Open University of Bremen. He was one of the pioneer staff of South West Development Authority (SOWEDA) from inception in the early 1990s. He was later appointed as Regional Coordinator of PNDP since April 2010. During his tenure, PNDP invested over FCFA 15 billion in the South West Region through the 31 councils.

Late Dr. Nkem David was an Agricultural Engineer by profession who began his carrier at the then Provincial Delegation of Agriculture in the North-West from 1984 to 1988. He was later on attached to the North-West Development Authority. He leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren as well as the entire South West Region akeen to development to mourn him.