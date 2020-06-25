Cameroon: University of Buea - 68 Appointees Take Office

The Head of the institution, Ngomo Horace Manga, Ph.D, during the installation urged them to put their expertise into use.

Sixty-eight newly appointed staff of the University of Buea (UB) appointed on June 8, 2020 by the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education have been installed into their functions. They were put into office by the Vice Chancellor of UB, Ngomo Horace Manga, Ph.D, on June 17, 2020 in a solemn occasion at the Dorothy Limunga N. Amphitheatre (Amphi 750) that lasted under an hour beginning at 3 pm. The installed comprised Vice Deans, Heads of Departments, Heads of Division, Chiefs of Service and Programme Coordinators.

Commissioning them into their functions, Ngomo Horace Manga prescript to each set their specific duties. He told them that in appointing them, the Minister had found quality in them. That it is time to put their expertise into use to make the University to continue to be "A Place To Be." To achieve success, he advised them to work with a team spirit. The VC noted that those installed are taking office in a special context marked by the Coronavirus pandemic. The VC added that the University of Buea has installed hand washing containers, hand sanitizers, instituted compulsory wearing of face masks, social distancing among other anti Coronavirus measures. He thus expects them to be at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic as senior officers. Staff and students were called upon to undertake COVID-19 test at the University Health Centre.

One of the installed, Dr. Roy Mbua who is the Coordinator for Post Graduate Programmes in the Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, expressed joy as he mounts his professional ladder. While thanking hierarchy for his appointment, he promised to be at the service of all. The installation unfolded in strict respect of all COVID-19 regulations.