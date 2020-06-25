Zimbabwe: Khupe's MDC-T Pleads for Govt Mercy On Jailed Mamombe, Alliance Activists

24 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

MDC-T spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni has pleaded with the state to free MDC Alliance MP, Joanna Mamombe and two female party activists who are languishing in remand prison for 'falsely' claiming abductions and torture in the hands of state security agents.

Mamombe and activists, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova made global news recently when they were allegedly seized from the hands of the police by suspected state security agents who drove them out of Harare to treat the three to some cruel acts of physical and sexual torture.

Their abductors, they claim, were accusing them of attempts to overthrow the state through a flash anti-government demonstration they had conducted together with fellow MDC Alliance activists moments before.

The three have appeared in court and further denied bail.

However, at a press conference held at Harvest House (now Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House) Wednesday, the Thokozani Khupe led MDC pleaded with the government to sympathise with the embattled activists.

"I do not know the circumstances beyond their denial of bail, but I am saying the system must be sympathetic to appreciate that these are young ladies," Phugeni said.

"These are young ladies. They are in their youth and they are youth assembly members and we know that they are impressionable and we know that in politics, youths are used for all sorts of things.

"The legal system must be careful with how they deal with these young people when they are young. If there are mistakes they make, we should appreciate them.

"I am basically making an appeal for their release. I'm saying keep them out until they have been proven guilty by a competent court."

Phugeni also called on politicians to desist from using women for selfish political gain.

"You will see that women are always sent on the frontline for activism not for the benefit of the country; but for activism that benefits a narrow individual or a political party.

"We are very, very worried about that," he said.

Phugeni said the MDC-T's sympathies with activists aligned to its party rivals was not strange as this was consistent with Zimbabweans who have love for one another.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.