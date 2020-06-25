Sudan: Prof. Yassir Affirms Continuation of PM Initiative On Differences of GERD Operation

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yassir Abbas, has affirmed the continuation of the Prime Minister's initiative to resolve the differences over the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

In the press conference held today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prof. Yassir that the draft agreement presented by Sudan is suitable as a basis for consensus of the three countries especially that most of the technical issues were agreed upon.

He stressed that Sudan's requirement to sign an agreement before starting the filling of the Renaissance Dam because that the safety of the Rossaires Dam depends directly on the operation of the Renaissance Dam.

He noted that the differences are currently focused on the legal and the binding of the agreement without linking it to the agreements of water-sharing, the resolution of conflicts, and some technical issues.

The Minister of Irrigation disclosed that Sudan is to study the submission of a letter to the UN Security Council to clarify its position, similar to Egypt and Ethiopia done, indicating that Sudan had received an invitation from Ethiopia to resume negotiations, indicating that the government reaffirmed its position on the return to the negotiating table requires a political will to resolve outstanding contentious issues.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic missions in Sudan were informed today by the irrigation minister, and the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the developments of the GERD.