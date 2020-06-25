Sudan: EU Affirms Support to Transition Government

24 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The European Union delegation has affirmed support to the Transi tional Government expressing readiness to extend the humanitarian aid to the refugees in all parts of the country.

The Chairman of the high-level delegation accompanying the last trip to Sudan in the context of the EU humanitarian airlift designed to support Sudan to combat COVID-19who met, Wednesday, Prime Minister, Dr.Abdulla Hamdouk commended the Sudan's government stance and its cooperation with the EU and the international community.Meanwhile, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omar Manis said the EU delegation accompanied the last EU- flight for extending logistic assistances in the medical field to face the COVID-19 which is financed by the union.

He pointed out that the delegation included the Head of the Swedish Refugee Council, Jean Anglade and Minister of State in the French Foreign Ministry, eleven years after the expulsion of of humanitarian organizations from Sudan by the defunct regime.

Anglade conveyed greetings from the French Prime Minister, Emmanuel Macrn to Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, expressing their efforts to writ off Sudan's debts and revocation of its name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.