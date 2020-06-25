Sudan: Civil Aviation Affirms Suspension of Stranded Flights

24 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, Engineer Ibrahim Adlan, has affirmed that the flights for the evacuation of the stranded were suspended, so that the Ministry of Health could complete the stranded accumulated tests.

In statement to SUNA, today, Adlan added that the tests of the stranded were greater than the capacity of the national laboratories, laboratories of Jabra Center, and the military medical hospital's laboratories.

Adlan added that the flight schedule will return soon, after the laboratories have finished examining the samples of the stranded people who arrived in the country.

It is worth noting that the flights for the stranded began to arrive the country last Sunday, June 21.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.