Sudan: Civil Aviation Affirms Suspension of Stranded Flights

Khartoum — Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, Engineer Ibrahim Adlan, has affirmed that the flights for the evacuation of the stranded were suspended, so that the Ministry of Health could complete the stranded accumulated tests.

In statement to SUNA, today, Adlan added that the tests of the stranded were greater than the capacity of the national laboratories, laboratories of Jabra Center, and the military medical hospital's laboratories.

Adlan added that the flight schedule will return soon, after the laboratories have finished examining the samples of the stranded people who arrived in the country.

It is worth noting that the flights for the stranded began to arrive the country last Sunday, June 21.