Sudan: Ghadi Briefed On Performance of National Border Commission

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Maulana Hassan Mohammed Sheikh Idris Ghadi has affirmed the council's support to the National Border Commission to play its role as a primary arm of the Sovereign Council, to implement the law, maintain Sudan's unity and the stability of its borders.

During his meeting at his office, today, the head of the National Border Commission, Dr. Moaz Ahmed Mohamed Tengu, Ghadi commend the efforts of the commission and its role in resolution of the internal disputes between states and within the one state, and at the international level with neighboring countries, as well as its efforts to prevent conflicts and prepare studies for addressing borders disputes.

In statement following the meeting the head of the National Border Commission, noted in a press statement, that he briefed the member of the Sovereign Council on a number of issues of concern to Sudan, and which have legal relation at the level of the international law, in addition to the work of the Higher Committee for dealing with the United Nations mission and the procedures required from Sudan to study the UN's Security Council Resolution 2425.

He added that the meeting has emphasized the importance of concerted efforts of all the relevant ministries and parties to prepare what is required of the mission and the required assistance and technical support so that the mission can perform its tasks to serve the Sudanese people.

Dr. Tengu noted to his detailed review on the commission role to provide the citizens and the state's organs with the information that help it addressing border issues to enable them make right decisions, indicating that the commission will provide additional enlightenment to the Sovereign Council on its tasks in preserving the country's borders and resolving border disputes that arise from time to time.