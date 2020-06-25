Somalia: Somaliland Releases Detained Musicians

Authorities in Somaliland have on Wednesday released two singers after being in prison for more than 2 months in Hargeisa.

The singers Hamda Yussuf Ibrahim and Barwaaqo were arrested on April for visiting and performing Music concert in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Speaking at a press conference immediately after they were released the two singers thanked all people who worked tirelessly to ensure they got back their freedom.

" We thank everyone who participated for our freedom especially our fellow musicians and president Muse Bihi," said Hamda Yusuf Ibrahim.

Usually Somaliland detains artists and journalists who travel to Mogadishu accusing them violating the existence of Somaliland.

Somaliland has declared unilateral independence from the rest of Somalia in 1991, however, no country has so far recognized it as an independent state.