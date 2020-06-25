Somalia: Somaliland Releases Detained Musicians

24 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Authorities in Somaliland have on Wednesday released two singers after being in prison for more than 2 months in Hargeisa.

The singers Hamda Yussuf Ibrahim and Barwaaqo were arrested on April for visiting and performing Music concert in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Speaking at a press conference immediately after they were released the two singers thanked all people who worked tirelessly to ensure they got back their freedom.

" We thank everyone who participated for our freedom especially our fellow musicians and president Muse Bihi," said Hamda Yusuf Ibrahim.

Usually Somaliland detains artists and journalists who travel to Mogadishu accusing them violating the existence of Somaliland.

Somaliland has declared unilateral independence from the rest of Somalia in 1991, however, no country has so far recognized it as an independent state.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.