Somalia: Govt Benefits From U.S.$55 Million Financial Support From World Bank

24 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The World Bank has approved a $55 million dollar grant to support Somalia's economic recovery through continued fiscal and other economic policy reforms.

Hugh Riddell, World Bank country manager for Somalia, said the policies will strengthen fiscal management and promote inclusive private sector-led growth.

"The budget support will help protect lives and livelihoods and strengthen the capacity of Somali institutions to respond to the triple crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, locust invasion and flooding that threatens to derail Somalia's reform program and its emergence from fragility," Riddell said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The supplemental financing helps Somalia ease the effects of the global COVID-19 crisis and continue implementing the reform program supported by the Somalia re-engagement and reform supplemental Development Policy Financing (DPF).

According to the lender, the DPF delivers critically needed financing for Somalia's revised 2020 budget, which allocates funds for an integrated and national response to the pandemic, including increased grants to sub-national governments to ensure continued service delivery.

Somali finance minister Abdirahman Beileh said the revised budget expands cash transfers to vulnerable households and provides a substantial increase in grants to sub-national governments to help them respond to the pandemic in the face of declining revenue.

"The supplemental financing will help in plugging our public expenditure gap, given the 29 percent domestic revenue shortfall and 2.5 percent GDP contraction in 2020," Beileh said.

In March, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund approved Somalia's eligibility for the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative, removing the constraints on economic growth and poverty reduction and providing access to instruments to mitigate the impact of multiple crises in Somalia.

Decades of conflict and state fragmentation have left Somalia's public health system constrained and unable to mount an adequate, timely, and effective response to manage the COVID-19 crisis. Enditem.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.