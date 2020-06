Halfa — Evacuation operations of the Sudanese stranded in Egypt continued asten buses and 5 private veichles carrying 495 stranded including families arrived , Tuesday, in Argene and evacuater to Khartoum.

Three buses carrying 126 Sudanese stranded are expected to arrive, tomorrow, Thursday, while, another ten buses will arrive, today,Wednesday, after the approval of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies.