Sudan: COVID-19 Cases Decreased and Recovery Cases Increased

Khartoum — The COVID-19 infections witnessed remarkable decrease in the country registering 98 cases in addition to 8 fatalities and 139 recovered cases according to the Epidemiological for , Saturday, June.20-2020.

The new infections were registered as Follows:

Khartoum State (36), Gezira (27), the White Nile (2), Sinnar (1), Shumaliya (1), North Darfur (5), West Darfur (2), Nahr Al-Neil (7), Kassala (2), Gadaref (3), Red Sea (9) and North Kordofan (3) cases.

The report showed that the total cases of the COVOD-19 infections, since the start of the pandemic, reached (8796) , in addition to (541 ) fatalities and (3599) recovered cases.