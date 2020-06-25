Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

One patient was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today in tests carried out at the Quarantine Center in the environs of Molqi, Gash Barka Region.

The patient is an Eritrean national who returned from Ethiopia few days ago.

In spite of the ban on people's movements in the region as a whole, influx of our nationals to the country from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen through irregular land and sea routes continues to-date.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has now risen to 144.

39 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospital in the past while the remaining 105 are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

24 June 2020