Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

24 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — According to the daily report from the Ministry of Health, contribution to fight the spread of corona virus is stepping up.

Accordingly, teachers and staff members of Filtet elementary and junior school contributed 138 thousand and 421 Nakfa, teachers and staff members of Fire-Selam school 93 thousand and 319 Nakfa, teachers and staff members of Awet school 88 thousand and 954 Nakfa, Harena administrative area 22 thousand and 565 Nakfa, Asmara Housing Administration 13 thousand and 706 Nakfa and Salina Beauty Saloon 10 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, Halib-Mentel Water and Sanitation committee contributed 10 thousand Nakfa, and other small businesses and cooperative associations in Anseba region contributed a total of 28 thousand and 400 Nakfa.

Likewise small businesses, cooperative associations and individuals in the Central and Gash Barka regions contributed a total of 39 thousand Nakfa.

According to report from the Eritrean Consulate General in Lebanon, nationals in Beirut contributed 1 thousand and 75 Dollars.

In related news, a number of nationals inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from one to 6 months while residents in the sub-zones of Mai-Aini, Tsorena and Ghinda extended food items to the disadvantaged families in their areas.

