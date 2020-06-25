Tanzania: First Woman Collects Nomination Forms in Zanzibar's Presidential Race

Dar es Salaam — Ms Mwantumu Mussa Sultan today June 19, became the first female aspirant to join the race for Zanzibar's Presidency on the same day when Water and Irrigation minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa Mnyaa collected the CCM nomination forms for the top office.

The two now bring the total number of aspirants to collect forms reach 11.

The duo were handed nomination forms by the CCM organization secretary in the Isles, Mr Galos Nyibo at Kisiwandui CCM offices.

Others in the race are former Zanzibar Chief Minister (CM) Shamsi Vuai Nahodha, retired Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) major general Issa Salum Nassor, Mr Mohamed Jaffar Jumanne and Mr Mohamed Hijja Mohamed who collected nomination forms yesters.

Mr Ali Abeid Karume, Mr Mbwana Bakari Juma, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Mbwana Yahya Mwinyi and Omari Sheha Mussa collected nomination forms on Monday and Wednesday.

But, Prof Mbarawa who doubles as former Works, Transport and Communications minister declined to provide details of his presidential ambitions while Ms Sultan said her decision was a motivation to women.

"Brothers and sisters, I know your hearts expected my speech today, hopes that also filled my heart. But, I suggest we shouldn't talk today, because we are going for work," said Prof Mbarawa.

But, Ms Sultan told a news conference that her decision aimed to encourage the women to defeat fear, collect nomination forms and seek CCM's approval for various leadership positions ahead the 2020 General Elections.

"All women should take this responsibility because without collecting nomination forms the 50/50 women representation target in decision making organs will not be realized," she said, promising to provide more details in future press briefings.

