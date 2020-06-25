South Africa: 947 Bids Farewell to Lucky Du Plessis

Gauteng radio station 947 announced on Wednesday that they would be bidding farewell to Lucky du Plessis - one half of the popular duo Greg and Lucky.

Greg and Lucky previously hosted 947's drive time show before the slot was handed over to DJ Fresh. The pair then moved to the weekend slot with their new show, The Big Weekend.

"After seven amazing years I cannot believe that this week, it comes to an end. I have had such an amazing time on air. Firstly, I want to thank 'YOU' the listeners for allowing me to share my stories. I had so many laughs listening to your amazing stories and it has truly enriched my life," Lucky said in a statement.

He added: "To 947, I really appreciate the opportunity you afforded me. It has been great to be a part of something so special. I have formed many great relationships and wish you all nothing but success."

947 station manager, Thando Makhung, said: "947 is sad to see Lucky leave but we know that he will shine a positive light wherever he goes. Our listeners have connected with Lucky through the years and we wish him well on his future endeavours and thank him for his fun and quirky sense of humour, which our listeners thoroughly enjoyed."

Lucky will leave 947 at the end of June. Greg Aldridge will continue to host The Big Weekend.

Compiled by Nikita Coetzee

Source: Channel24