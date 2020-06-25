South Africa: Two Chinese Nationals to Be Deported Following Conviction for Illegal Possession of Abalone

25 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Two Chinese nationals will be deported after they were convicted on four charges relating to the illegal processing and possession of abalone, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.

The men were convicted in the Khayelitsha Priority Crimes Court in Cape Town on Tuesday, said the NPA's regional spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila.

"Liuyi Lin and Gui Kang Yang were convicted for operating a fish-processing establishment without a permit, illegal possession of abalone, illegal transportation of abalone and illegally remaining in South Africa after their visitor's permits expired."

Ntabazalila added as part of their plea bargain with the State, the men were sentenced to six months in prison and will forfeit R75 000 to the State and a Mercedes Benz ML 350.

The money would be paid into the Department of Justice's bank account, while the vehicle, valued at R150 000, would be auctioned and the money deposited into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account's bank account, he said.

"Lin, 32, told the court that he entered South Africa on 17 July 2019 on a visitor's permit that expired on 3 August 2019. He remained in South Africa in contravention of the Immigration Act.

"Yang, 27, also entered the country on a visitor's permit on 28 November 2018. He was granted an extension to 25 February 2019. He also contravened the Immigration Act by remaining in the country after the permit expired."

The police raided their workplace on 27 August 2019 and arrested them.

"The accused have bought plane tickets which they showed to the Department of Correctional Services. They are going to be fetched from prison and taken to the airport where they will be deported to their country of origin," said Ntabazalila.

