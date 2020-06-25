Tanzania: Good News for People With Sickle Cell Disease in Tanzania, Uganda Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Dar es Salaam — Global health stakeholders are marking World Sickle Cell Day today amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and, according to Dr Patrice Matchaba, an experienced medic, people living with chronic conditions such as Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) are facing uncertainty. However, there is good news in East Africa.

Under normal circumstances, people without SCD have their red blood cells that are round, flexible and can move easily through blood vessels.

But for those affected by the genetic disease, the red blood cells are shaped like sickles or crescent moons. So, they become rigid, sticky and can get stuck in small blood vessels, which can slow or block blood flow and oxygen to parts of the body.

Dr Matchaba, a key player in global health from a Swiss-based healthcare firm Novartis, believes that the Covid-19 pandemic has come with unique challenges for the people affected by Sickle Cell Disease, warranting joint efforts from governments and private firms to chip in with life-saving interventions.

"In this time of worldwide uncertainty, it is even more important to support people living with chronic conditions like sickle cell disease," said Dr Matchaba, Norvatis' Group Head of Global Health and Corporate Responsibility as he commented on the latest partnership between Novartis and two ministries of health in East Africa: Tanzania and Uganda, to support a SCD program in the region.

Experts are increasingly pointing out that SCD patients could be at increased risk of novel coronavirus infection as well as developing severe symptoms of Covid-19, although further research is still needed and more importantly, health services. But the patients also suffer painful crises and are susceptible to infections. In Tanzania, it is estimated that 11,000 children are born every year.

"We are excited to join forces with the Ministries of Health of Uganda and Tanzania and local partners to reimagine treatment and care for people with sickle cell disease," said Dr Matchaba in his remarks on World Sickle Cell Day, a United Nation's recognized day to raise awareness of SCD at a national and international level.

On this day, Novartis and its partners have announced the expansion of the Africa Sickle Cell Disease program to East Africa to support the people affected by the genetic disease in the region. The partnership is expected to make life-saving drug Hydroxyurea more accessible to Tanzanians and the East Africa region.

The program, first launched in Ghana in November 2019 aims to improve and extend the lives of people with sickle cell disease (SCD) in sub-Saharan Africa, with plans to reach a total of 10 countries by 2022.

The partners want to explore opportunities aimed at tackling the growing burden of SCD in their countries, with emphasis on making diagnosis and treatment available, accessible and affordable for patients and their families; promoting scientific research, training and education; and pursuing robust monitoring and evaluation of the program.

In Ghana, the program is already making progress with more than 2000 patients being treated with a life-saving medicine, hydroxyurea in 11 treatment centers across the country.

Here in Tanzania, the medicine, a product of Novartis has been registered by the Tanzania Medicine and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) for the treatment of SCD, yet the medicine is less accessible to patients due to high cost. Neighboring countries, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya have also authorized the medicine.

The Minister of Health, Community Development Gender, Elderly ad Children Ummy Mwalimu has directed the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to incorporate the drug in its medical insurance schemes within the month of June this year so that Tanzanians can access it affordably.

"The drug, which means spending over Sh30, 000 per month to treat a child with SCD, is still inaccessible to many in low income families. I am directing NHIF. There is no compromise on this. The drug should be immediately put in insurance programmes," said Ms Mwalimu during an event to launch the National Treatment Guidelines for SCD in Dar es Salaam.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Dickson Munaku, the Novartis Representative in Tanzania says, "The aim of Novartis is that when the drug arrives into the country, it will be accessible to all people."

The drug is a commonly used medicine for patients with SCD in developed countries, and is approved for use in both adults and children. Efforts are also ongoing to develop a child-friendly formulation of hydroxyurea and plans have been announced to conduct two clinical trials in Ghana and Kenya for its next-generation treatment for SCD, known as crizanlizumab.

"As we fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, we cannot lose sight of other health priorities for the region, including sickle cell disease," said Dr Charles Kiyaga, Sickle Cell Program Head at the Ministry of Health in Uganda.

He added, "Such partnerships between the public and private sector are necessary to help accelerate progress in SCD prevention and management for the benefit of the patients, their families and communities."