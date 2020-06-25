Sudan: UNAMID Calls On Rebel Factions in Darfur to Stop Fighting

Wegi / Golo — The joint UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid) reported earlier today that two factions of the Sudan Liberation Army led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLA-AW) started fighting two weeks ago.

The fighting between the two factions broke out on 11 June in Wegi village, 10 kilometers north-east of Unamid's temporary operating base in Golo, Central Darfur.

It is reported that thousands of people have been displaced from Wegi, Ila, Fara, Katiro and Daya villages. Both sides reportedly suffered an unknown number of casualties.

On 12 June, a Unamid team conducted a verification mission to Wegi village and confirmed the incident. Witnesses also informed Unamid that on 12 June, elements from one rival faction allegedly raped a woman and her four daughters in Tairo village during the fighting.

Unamid's Joint special representative Jeremiah Mamabolo deeply regrets that "these clashes are happening at a time when the transitional government, the armed movements, political parties and all Sudanese are engaged in negotiations in Juba in order to bring such unjustified suffering to an end".

"It is a pity that those who had carried arms in order to defend the hopes and aspiration of the people of Darfur have become the very cause of their suffering", he said. "I urge the commanders of these two factions to heed the appeal of the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to all warring parties 'to lay down arms, silence guns and unite in the collective effort to create a more peaceful world',"Mamabolo quoted.

"I therefore call upon the two warring factions to immediately stop fighting and resort to peaceful means in resolving their differences. Violence can only aggravate animosity and it comes at a great cost to women, children and other innocent civilians. Suffice it to say that 80 per cent of those displaced by this wave of fighting are women and children," he concluded.

