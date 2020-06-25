Tanzania: Minister - Slot Sickle Cell Drug Into NHIF

THE Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, has directed the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to incorporate hydroxyurea, a life-saving drug for people living with Sickle cell disease (SCD) into health insurance programmes.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Tanzania is the fourth country in the world with the highest birth prevalence of SCD individuals after Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and India.

The figure is at 6 per 1,000 per annum, which is approximately 8,000-11,000 infants in a year.

The east coast, southern and lake regions are more affected, articulated the report in an event titled 'Be smart, Know about Sickle Cell Disease'.

The directives were given during the launch of the National Treatment Guidelines for SCD in Dar es Salaam recently.

"The drug, which means spending over 30,000/- per month to treat a child with SCD, is still inaccessible to many in low-income families. There is no compromise on this. The drug should be immediately put in insurance programmes," asserted Ms Mwalimu.

The directives came when new collaborations aiming to reduce the burden of SCD in East Africa and improve access to high-quality care were introduced to Tanzania and Uganda by Novartis who produce hydroxyurea.

Speaking during the launch, Tanzania Novartis Representative Mr Dickson Munaku, said that the aim is to make the drug accessible to everyone in need.

"The new collaborations focus on reducing the burden of SCD in East Africa and improve access to quality care. In Tanzania, the medicine has been registered by the Tanzania Medicine and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) for the treatment of SCD, yet the medicine is less accessible to patients due to high cost."

Expansion of Novartis Africa Sickle Cell Disease programme to East Africa was announced with the signature of two new memoranda of understanding with the ministries of health of Uganda and Tanzania, he explained.

Within the scope of these public-private partnerships, Novartis and its partners have agreed to explore collaboration opportunities aimed at tackling the growing burden of SCD in their countries, he revealed.

He added that, partners intend to develop and implement a comprehensive approach that includes making diagnosis and treatment available, accessible and affordable for patients and their families, promoting scientific research, training and education, and pursuing robust monitoring and evaluation of the programme.

As a next step, Novartis plans to work with the respective ministries of health to further define the scope of the collaborations and explore opportunities for additional partnerships, with plans to roll the programme out to a total of 10 African countries by 2022, he commented.

The Group Head of Global Health & Corporate Responsibility at Novartis Dr Patrice Matchaba, expressed her excitement to join forces with the ministries of Health of Uganda and Tanzania and local partners to reimagine treatment and care for people with SCD.

"In this time of worldwide uncertainty, it is even more important to support people living with chronic conditions like sickle cell disease," she said.