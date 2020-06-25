Tanzania: President Magufuli Sacks Arusha RC Mrisho Gambo

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday revoked the appointment of Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo and two other top executives in the region.

Others who were removed include Arusha District Commissioner Gabriel Daqarro and city director Maulid Madeni.

The statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communica-tions said President Magufuli has appointed Mr Idd Kimanta new Arusha RC.

Before his appointment, Mr Kimanta was serving as Monduli District Commissioner in the region.President Magufuli also appointed Mr Kenan Kihongosi as the new Arusha District Commissioner.

Before his appointment, Mr Kihongosi was the chairperson of the rul-ing CCM youth wing (UVCCM) in Iringa Region.Dr John Pima, who was the director of Arusha District Council, has been appointed the new director of Arusha City Council.

The President has also appointed Mr Jerry Mwaga new Kaliua District Council director.

He was before his appointment working with the Local Government and Regional Administration.The State House statement did not give reasons for the changes.The leaders will be sworn-in in Dar es Salaam on Monday June 22.