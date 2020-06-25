Sierra Leone: Defense Applies for Palo's Wife to Be Discharged

Counsel for Isata Saccoh, wife of Retired Major Alfred Palo Conteh, G. Conteh has made an application for his client to be discharged on all count charges.

Lawyer Conteh made the above application before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie at the Pademba Road Magistrates' Court No 1 on Monday, June 22nd.

He reiterated that his client should be discharged from court on all count charges because the prosecution was not making any effort on the matter.

"This is unfair to the accused person as she appears on every proceedings with no prosecution on the charges levied against her," he said, thus appealing for the Bench to discharge the matter while the accused will be back when the prosecution is ready.

Magistrate Bonnie then informed counsel for the accused that she will admonish the prosecution in a written form on the progress of the matter.

The accused was charge with three counts, ranging from conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of arms and ammunition to Unlawful Possession of light Weapon, according to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged that the accused committed the said offences on diverse dates between March 20 to April 29, 2020 within the Freetown Judicial district.

On Count One, the accused person is alleged to have conspired with other persons unknown to facilitate the escape of her husband, Rtd Major Alfred Palo Conteh from the Pademba Road Detention Centre in Freetown.

It was also alleged that when police executed a search warrant at her 11 Belewa Drive, Wilberforce, the accused person was found in possession of arms and ammunition including some live round of cartridges.

The matter is adjourned to Friday, July 3, 2020.