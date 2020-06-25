Africa: Education Minister Introduces New Perspective in Celebrating African Child's Day

Basic Education Minister, Dr. David Moininah Sengeh, has introduced a new perspective in the celebration of African Child's Day.

Breaking the tradition of exhibiting African traditional attire, and children behaving like adults, the innovator and Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education engaged children in reading and learning about African history in the struggle for liberation, music, and the importance of parenthood in the education of children.

During a radio engagement commemorating African Child's Day (June 16), Dr David Sengeh brought together 2 children to celebrate the African Child's Day by reading a book put together by Mako Conteh of the Milton Margai College of Education titled 'Treasure At Home'.

Dr. Sengeh's action was a new phenomenon, moving away from the old way of wearing African traditional clothing, and putting children to act like adults instead of actually digesting the critical issues for the commemoration.

The idea of encouraging parents, guardians and other relatives to imbibe the habit of reading together with their children at home is a sine qua non in the approach towards making education accessible.

"Children should be encouraged to read about their African heritage, music, and arts as the new creative drive in the educational sector," Dr. Sengeh emphasized.

Dr. Sengeh impressed that children should be equipped with the right materials so as to increase their quality.

"Our children need protection, and should be accorded the opportunity to have the right learning environment".

In commemorating this years' African Child's Day, Dr. Sengeh opined that children should reflect on South African history, West, East, and North African Music, and what is currently happening in the United States of America about Black Lives Matter.

And most especially, children should continue engaging themselves in reading irrespective of the wave of the Coronavirus pandemic that has left 1.2 billion children PR73400 out of school worldwide, and with 2.6 million Sierra Leonean pupils in particular affected by the impact of the pandemic.

Dr. Sengeh said "our responsibility to Sierra Leonean children should be enormous, coupled with the civic responsibility to the State".

The Education Minister, on the Education Broadcasting Radio 95.3, reiterated the significance of learning by example, thereby promoting the ability of parents and guardians to marshal the exercise of reading at home together with their children.