Sierra Leone: UN Demands Prompt Investigation Into Rape, Murder of Khadija

The United Nations in Sierra Leone has called for prompt and full investigation of the alleged rape incident that led to the death of five years old Khadija Saccoh so that the perpetrator(s) may be brought to justice in accordance with the Amended Sexual Offences Act 2019.

"We also call for swift investigation and conclusion of all pending cases of violence against women and girls, so justice can be delivered without delay. The United Nations in Sierra Leone is shocked and deeply saddened by the horrendous murder and alleged acts of rape and torture of a five-year old girl, which was reported in Freetown on 17 June," a release from the UN Resident Coordinator's Office reads.

They extend sincere condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the young girl, stating that the brutal act reminds all that many children and women in Sierra Leone continue to experience acts of rape and violence in their families and communities.

"Violence against women and girls is one of the greatest human rights violations. In 2019, the Family Support Units under the Sierra Leone Police recorded 3,252 cases of sexual penetration. It is likely that the real figure is higher due to the difficulties women and girls face in reporting cases of violence," the release notes

They commended the efforts exerted by the Government of Sierra Leone in recent months, including the adoption of the male engagement strategy, to prevent sexual and gender-based violence and to support women and girls, who have suffered from such violence.

"At the same time, we remind all Sierra Leoneans that protection of women and girls is an obligation of the entire society and all efforts should be made by all men and women, independently of their role and position in society, to protect and respect the rights of women and girls, chiefly the right to dignity and life. The United Nations, therefore, calls on all parts of society - including national and local institutions, local and traditional leaders, and citizens in general - to work together and commit to end all forms of violence against women and girls."

They promised to support all efforts made by the Government, Police (including the Family Support Units) and Judiciary, among others, to ensure that rights of women and girls are protected, and justice prevails.