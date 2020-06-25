Nigeria: Adamawa 2023 - Boss Mustapha, Ribadu's Constituency Demand APC Ticket

Yola — APC leaders in Adamawa Central zone have initiated a campaign for the zoning of the 2023 governorship ticket to their zone.

The party caucus from the zone, which is home to several bigwigs believed to be nursing governorship ambition come 2023, is hinging its demand on the fact that the central zone has never produced a governor since the return to democracy in 1999.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Abubakar Halilu Girei and Mahmud Halilu Ahmed popularly known as Modi, who is a younger brother of Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, are from the zone.

In 2015, Ribadu and Modi suffered defeat in the hand of the immediate past governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla, from the Northern zone in the party's primaries described as controversial.

Speaking during a press briefing held at the state secretariat of the APC in Yola, the vice chairman in the central zone, Aliyu Bakari, who was flanked by the seven local government chairmen, said it was time the two other zones supported them in their quest to produce the next governor.

According to him, stakeholders had held meetings at which they agreed to work out strategies and mobilise the necessary support for the move, stressing that they had many politicians that were qualified to lead the state.

"Gentlemen, in all the elections held in the state, central zone always determined who becomes governor because we produce the highest votes.

"So we feel, next time should be our time to produce one of us from this great zone to become the executive governor for which we expect and hope massive support from the southern and northern zones as we have accorded them politically," he said.