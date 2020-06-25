Nigeria: Nahco Boss Tasks Airlines On Cargo Operations Diversification

Lagos — As airlines warm up for resumption of flights after over three months of shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO Aviance) PLC, Mrs. Adetokunbo Fagbemi has asked airlines to explore opportunities in cargo operations.

In recent times, stakeholders have urged domestic airlines to diversify into cargo operations to augment the revenues from passenger flights.

Speaking at the webinar on "Nigeria's Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies" hosted by the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), Fagbemi stressed there is a great opportunity for cargoes at the domestic level, which is left untapped.

She said the losses occasioned by the COVID-19 induced shutdown could not be recouped for years and it would be the survival of the fittest for every aviation firm.

According to her, "survival would be managing the uncertainty brought about by this pandemic and the new normal in our businesses."

But she advised airlines to take advantage of the cargo markets to improve on their revenue base.

Fagbemi explained that airlines would have to restructure their operations to inculcate cargo businesses.

"Doing cargo, the business has to be structured for you to take advantage of the opportunity," she added.

She said as the industry plans to restart, airlines or ground handling firm would not make the money they have lost back, adding, "There will be some rough edges when we start."

Commissioner and CEO, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Engr. Akin Olateru, said businesses would have to think out of the box.

"Cargo airlines cannot survive flying just cargoes. Aviation will definitely survive, people will still fly. In Nigeria, we have a great advantage", he said.

Aviation analyst, Group Capt. John Ojikutu recently noted that there are over 100m metric tons of cargoes on the national road network annually but less than 50,000 metric tons are airlifted.

"Air transportation should target at least 0.005% or 500,000 metric tons of the volumes on the roads annually to compensate for the losses in the passengers traffic which could take more than a year to recover to the pre-COVID-19 lockdown," he added.